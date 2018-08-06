Student faces A/L exam despite injuries from accident

A student of the Sumana Balika Vidyalaya in Ratnapura had met with an accident while on her way to sit for the GCE Advanced Level examination held today (06).

Despite the minor injuries sustained by the student, she had gone on to face the exam following the accident, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

Her father, who is also a teacher at the same school, had stopped the car on the roadside to go a shop, leaving her behind in the backseat of the car.

However, a bus travelling on the road had collided with parked car when trying to overtake another bus.

The car and the bus had veered off the road and hit a tree with the student still inside the car.

The traffic division of the Ratnapura Police is conducting investigations on the incident.

Reportedly, Ada Derana correspondent will be staying at the scene until the school girl arrives back from facing the exam.