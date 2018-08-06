Five suspects of Bulathsinhala ATM money robbery arrested

Five suspects of Bulathsinhala ATM money robbery arrested

August 6, 2018   01:58 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Five suspects from the gang that robbed Rs 20 million of ATM money at Bulathsinhala has been arrested, stated Police.

Reportedly, they have been arrested with over Rs 10 million in cash and a jeep.

A sum of Rs 20 million was stolen in Bulathsinhala by a gang of robbers when a bank ATM was being filled with cash on 28th July.

The suspects reportedly threw chilli powder at a team from a private company who were preparing to replenish cash at the ATM before carrying out the robbery.   

The private company’s driver and a security guard were also arrested over the robbery.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories