Five suspects of Bulathsinhala ATM money robbery arrested

Five suspects from the gang that robbed Rs 20 million of ATM money at Bulathsinhala has been arrested, stated Police.

Reportedly, they have been arrested with over Rs 10 million in cash and a jeep.

A sum of Rs 20 million was stolen in Bulathsinhala by a gang of robbers when a bank ATM was being filled with cash on 28th July.

The suspects reportedly threw chilli powder at a team from a private company who were preparing to replenish cash at the ATM before carrying out the robbery.

The private company’s driver and a security guard were also arrested over the robbery.