Ex-Air Force pilot carrying pistol arrested at BIA

A person has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for carrying a pistol, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the arrested suspect is a 50 year old living in Rajagiriya area.

He is a former Sri Lankan Air Force pilot, now working for a domestic airline in Kenya, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

He had retired from the Air Force back in 1995.

The pistol has been found in his luggage, at the final checking area.

He was about to board a flight headed to Dubai when the arrest was made.