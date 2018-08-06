Colombo High Court has fixed the date for the next hearing of the case against MP Wimal Weerawansa, for the alleged illegal acquisition of assets and money worth over Rs 75 million.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo high Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi today (06), it was revealed that the defendants have not yet examined the computer evidence related to the case.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge ordered a final date for the examination of computer evidence and postponed the case to November 02.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case against MP Wimal Weerawansa for violation of the Bribery Act by allegedly acquiring assets and money worth over Rs 75 million, which exceeds the legally generated income, while serving as a minister from January 01, 2010 to December 31, 2014.