Person receives life sentence for possession of heroin

August 6, 2018   04:57 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual, convicted under the charges of racketeering and possession of 4.3 grams of heroin, has received a life sentence by the Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

The suspect is a 36-year-old resident of Kirulapone area and a father of two.

The suspect had been arrested on September 07, 2012 around Kirulapone area, by the Kirulapone Anti-Vice Squad based on a tip-off received by the Intelligence Officers at Polhengoda Army Camp. 

Following a lengthy trial, the High Court Judge pronounced the suspect guilty of the charges.

The state counsel, presenting submissions before the court, stated that the defendant has been convicted of six breaking and entering incidents as of now.

In addition, he had also been convicted for the possession of 340 grams of cannabis in 2012, stated the State Counsel.

Taking into consideration all the submissions, the High Court ordered the suspect to be sentenced to death.

