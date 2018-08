Two suspects have been arrested over the shooting of a 68 year old person in Minuwangoda, stated the Police Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the police have seized a motorcycle and a firearm used for the crime along with the suspects.

The suspects had been hiding at a house in Pannala when the arrest was made.

A 68 year old person was shot dead at the Yatiyana Junction in Minuwangoda, on the 05th of August.