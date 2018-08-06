UPFA informs speaker of decision on Opposition Leader post

UPFA has handed over a letter to the Speaker on their decision regarding the change in the post of Opposition Leader, stated Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

The Speaker’s Office stated that it will be submitted at the Party leaders’ Meeting tomorrow (07).

A Party Leaders’ meeting of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) was scheduled this evening, headed by Minister Amaraweera.

All parties representing the UPFA were invited for this meeting and this meeting was held to come to a final decision regarding the post of Opposition Leader.

MPs of the Joint Opposition had proposed the Speaker to name MP Dinesh Gunewardane as the Opposition Leader.

Accordingly, the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had queried Minister Amaraweera regarding this.