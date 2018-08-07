Who will own airspace when Mattala is given to India?  Elle Gunawansa Thero

August 6, 2018   11:25 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The government should explain how the sovereignty of the country is defended when leasing out Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), says Elle Gunawansa Thero.

Elle Gunawansa Thero stated this at a conference held in Kegalle yesterday (05).

The government should also explain regarding the ownership of the airspace above Mattala Airport once the airport is leased, added Gunawansa Thero.

According to Gunawansa Thero, if a war breaks out in the future with the existing power struggle in the current politics, Sri Lanka will be interposed between a “ball game” of two parties.

