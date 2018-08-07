No change in income tax for medical specialists  Finance Ministry

Ministry of Finance states that there has been no change in the income tax or PAYE tax to the members of Association of Medical Specialists.

Issuing a press release, the Finance Ministry pointed out that a decision to change the income tax has not been made at the discussion held with the Association of Medical Specialists held recently.

However, at the discussion attention was given to granting some relief according to the doctors’ tax calculation method, explained the Ministry.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne stated yesterday (06) that it had been decided that the income tax for medical specialists have been reduced to 15% from the existing 24%.

He stated that the Finance Ministry agreed to this at the discussion held with them.

When Ada Derana inquired the Association of Medical Specialists regarding the matter, they stated that, the Finance Ministry didn’t agree to reduce the income tax; however, they agreed to revise the process of the expenditure calculation for the purpose of income tax payment.