CEB Chairman and Directors to appear before COPE

The Board of Directors of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) including its Chairman has been asked to appear before the COPE Committee today (07).

COPE Committee Chairman MP Sunil Handunnetti stated that they were summoned to discuss on the purchasing methodology of electricity from the private sector.

In addition, the Public Utilities Commission chairman and its board of directors have also been asked to appear before the COPE.

Reportedly, the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) will pay attention to how the CEB and the Public Utilities Commission have acted on the determining the buying price of a unit of electricity.

MP Handunnetti says the COPE committee will meet at 2.30 pm today in Parliamentary premises.