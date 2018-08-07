Underworld figure Podi Wije arrested in Kolonnawa

-

An individual connected to various underworld activities has been arrested along with a sword following a raid carried out at G.P. Perera Mawatha in Kolonnawa.

Hewa Thanthrage Sisira Kumara alias ‘Podi Wije’ was arrested at 8pm on Monday (6) based on information received by the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Organised Crime Prevention Unit.

He has been handed over to Wellampitiya Police for onward action along with the 31.5 inch sword found in his possession.

The arrested suspect, who had been released after serving a 12 year prison sentence in connection with a murder, was also arrested in 2001 for the possession of a hand grenade.

He has been accused over assault incidents and other attacks carried out with sharp objects while he has been evading arrest over involvement in extortion and drug rackets in Kolonnawa with the individuals known as ‘Kudu Lal’ and ‘Chooti Putha’.