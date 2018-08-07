PM says that no proposal was made to him on MP salary hike

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that there was no proposal presented to him or the Cabinet regarding a salary increment of MPs.

He points out that the claims of the alleged salary hike for MPs are only mentioned in newspapers.

PM had stated this at the UNP parliamentary group meeting held at the Temple Trees, yesterday (06).

As the official expenses of MPs had increased, a suggestion was made to measures regarding it at a Party Leaders’ meeting held several months before, and MPs salaries were also discussed there, PM said.

PM Wickremesinghe says that he stated that an arrangement could be made regarding that by consulting the Treasury, if a reasonable proposal is brought forward.

However, nothing was mentioned on it at the many Party Leaders’ meeting held afterwards, according to the PM.

When he inquired the Speaker if such a proposal was made, he also stated that although Party Leaders’ discussed on it, a final decision was not arrived on, further said the PM.