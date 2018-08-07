22 arrested for possession of drugs at Thalawila Church

Twenty-two individuals have been convicted and fined by the Puttalam Additional Magistrate, for the possession of heroin and cannabis at the premises of St. Anne’s Church in Thalawila.

Accordingly, the order was issued by the Puttalam Additional Magistrate Lahiru Nirmal Silva yesterday (06) on individuals from Negombo and Thalawila areas.

The said suspects were arrested in possession of heroin and cannabis during a three-day raid conducted by the officers of the Puttalam Division Narcotics Unit at the premises of the church.

The suspects had arrived at the St. Anne’s Church in Thalawila as devotees along with their relatives for the annual festival of the church.

Accordingly, the officers of the Narcotic Unit have apprehended six suspects with packets of heroin weighing 70 mg and 80 mg, one with narcotic pills and 15 others with cannabis in the raids.