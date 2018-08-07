Emergency hotline to report ragging incidents

A hotline and a special office in the University Grants Commission (UGC) has been established by the UGC and the Ministry of Higher Education for receiving complaints of ragging and other violent incident at universities and higher education institutes.

UGC urges students to report to the 24-hour emergency hotline 0112-123700 immediately when a ragging incident occurs and to inform the university authorities and the relevant divisional police station regarding the incident.

The special office established within the UGC will be open all days except public holidays from 8.30 am to 4 pm.

The 1998 Act No 20 on prohibition of ragging and other violent activities in education institutions is applicable to ragging cases.

Persons accused under that would not be able to receive bail and if convicted at a court, they will be imprisonment with serious labor for a period of 10 years.

Parents of the students are also requested by the UGC, to be vigilant of the activities and behavior of their children who are learning at universities and higher education institutes.