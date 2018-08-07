Four including driver suspended over Polgahawela train crash

The Engine Driver, Assistant Driver, Guard and Assistance Guard of the Rambukkana-bound train involved in yesterday’s train accident in Polgahawela, have been suspended pending an inquiry into the incident, the Department of Railways said.

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva had given instructions to temporarily suspend the service of the driver of the train in connection with the incident at Panaliya in Polgahawela.

A train en route to Rambukkana from Colombo Fort had crashed into a Kandy-bound train which was ahead of it last evening (06), injuring some 32 commuters.

Accordingly, the Minister had informed the General Manager of Railways to temporarily suspend the service of the driver of the Rambukkana train until a proper investigation is conducted with regard to the incident.

The Minister has also given instructions to appoint a committee of three members presided by the General Manager of Railways to carry out the investigation.

The individuals responsible for the train collision should be penalized irrespective of their status and public’s trust in the railway services is lost due to actions of irresponsible train drivers of this sort, added Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.