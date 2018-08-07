Protest against bailing out teachers who molested student
August 7, 2018 01:01 pm
The two male teachers of a school in Monaragala who were remanded over a case of molesting a female student have been produced at the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court today (07).
When the suspects were brought to court, the residents of the area engaged in a silent demonstration near the court displaying posters.
The protestors have demanded that the suspects should not be granted bail.
Several Members of the Parliament from the area had also joined the protest.