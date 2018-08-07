Protest against bailing out teachers who molested student

Protest against bailing out teachers who molested student

August 7, 2018   01:01 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The two male teachers of a school in Monaragala who were remanded over a case of molesting a female student have been produced at the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court today (07).

When the suspects were brought to court, the residents of the area engaged in a silent demonstration near the court displaying posters.

The protestors have demanded that the suspects should not be granted bail.

Several Members of the Parliament from the area had also joined the protest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories