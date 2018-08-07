IGP orders extensive investigation on Wadduwa incident

August 7, 2018   01:10 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An extensive investigation has been launched under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, with regard to the death of four individuals following a party held at a hotel in Wadduwa.

Four people had fallen ill during a party held in Wadduwa last Saturday and passed away after being admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the cause of death of the four individuals have not been uncovered yet.

Strict legal actions will be taken against the organizers, if any illegal activities had taken place at the party, he added.

 

