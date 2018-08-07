Former Mayor of Nuwara Eliya released on bail

The former Mayor of Nuwara Eliya Mahinda Dodampe Gamage, who was charged for allegedly violating the Bribery Act, has been released on bail under the orders of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The former mayor appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake following a notice that had been previously issued by the court.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered to release the former mayor on a cash bail of Rs 20,000 and two personal bonds of Rs 1 million each.

The Chief Magistrate’s Court postponed the hearing of the case to November 09 and issued summons for the witnesses of the case to appear before the court on that day.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case against the former mayor of Nuwara Eliya for violating the Bribery Act by allegedly depositing the sponsorship money, given by a private sponsor for the Nuwara Eliya Spring Festival in 2013, to his personal account.