Politics isnt something to fear  Elections Chief

August 7, 2018   02:38 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Postponing the elections is wrong, said the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, speaking at an event held in Colombo.

The existing election system has been passed by the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker and MPs at the parliament, he said.

These issues should be discussed in the society and there is no need to fear politics, the Elections Chief pointed out.

Politics is not a transferrable disease or something that terrible and scary, Deshapriya further said.

A workshop for elected female representatives of local governments in Colombo District was held yesterday (06) in Colombo, under the patronage of the Election Commission Chairman.

