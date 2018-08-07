IP Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner further remanded

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested on suspicion for the alleged killing of 27 inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012, have been further remanded until August 21 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today (07), the defense counsels informed the court that the defendants have not been able to obtain bail due to a delay in the investigations.

Subsequently, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that there has not been any of delay in investigations, however the inspection of seized items of the case is time-consuming.

Considering the submissions, Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered the two suspects to be further remanded until August 21 and called for a report on the progress of the investigations to be submitted at the next hearing.