Speaker has become a post box  G. L. Peiris

August 7, 2018   03:50 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The responsibility safeguarding the legitimate right of the Opposition falls under the Speaker, not the UPFA General Secretary, stated SLPP Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris.

He stated this joining a media conference held in Colombo, today (07).

However, the Speaker has completely abandoned his responsibility of safeguarding the legitimate right of the Opposition, he points out.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has become a pot box today, further said Prof. Peiris.

