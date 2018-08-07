Current cabinet is illegitimate  Rathana Thero

The Cabinet of the current government is illegitimate, says Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero joining the Derana 360° program.

According to the Constitution there can be only 30 members in the cabinet, he pointed out.

The current government is not a National government, says the Thero. It is a UNP government as it has only UNP members; therefore, there is no need to dress it with SLFP robes, Thero further stated.

The Sri Lanka Singapore Free Trade Agreement is against the trade policies of the country, the Thero added.