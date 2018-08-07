Current cabinet is illegitimate  Rathana Thero

Current cabinet is illegitimate  Rathana Thero

August 7, 2018   04:26 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Cabinet of the current government is illegitimate, says Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero joining the Derana 360° program.

According to the Constitution there can be only 30 members in the cabinet, he pointed out.

The current government is not a National government, says the Thero. It is a UNP government as it has only UNP members; therefore, there is no need to dress it with SLFP robes, Thero further stated.

The Sri Lanka Singapore Free Trade Agreement is against the trade policies of the country, the Thero added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories