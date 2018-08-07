Special Unit to submit complaints on Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Project

-

A special Unit has been established to submit any firm information with the evidence regarding the fraud, corruption and malpractices relating to construction works of the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Development Project, stated the President’s Media Division.

This Unit has been set up fulfilling a promise made by the President as to swiftly establish this Unit, at the water filling ceremony of the Kalu Ganga reservoir last July 23.

It is possible to give information through 011-20134159 and 011-2879976 numbers with evidence or else entries can be sent to “Director (reference) Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, No 416/C/1, Robert Gunerawardena Mawatha, Battaramulla”.

The construction of the Moraghakanda-Kalugaga reservoir which is the largest multi- purpose development project in Sri Lanka completed spending Rs.23000 million is considered to be completed without any delays or any irregularities where the sole purpose of the President is to give its sole benefits to the people.