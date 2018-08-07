-

President’s former Chief of Staff H.I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC), P. Dissanayake who were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million has been further remanded until 10th August.

When the case was heard today (07), the Defendants’ attorneys pointed out that the hearing and investigations have been delayed and requested for bail considering it as a special case.

However, the officials of the Bribery Commission requested for more time to make their responses to this bail request.

Accordingly, the court ordered the suspects to be remanded till the 10th August and advised the Bribery Commission officials to present their case for the bail application on that day.

The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.

They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.