Woman shot in Kadawatha succumbs to injuries
August 7, 2018   05:50 pm

The woman who was injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident in  Kadawatha, has succumbed to injuries.

The shooting had occurred at around 1.00pm today (7) at Armstrong Junction in Gonahena, Kadawatha.

The 34-year-old woman was admitted to the Ragama Hospital in critical condition. However, she had died from the gunshot wounds, a short while ago.  

It had been reported that the woman in question was only released on bail last month after being arrested and remanded in connection with a murder.  

She was reportedly shot while returning from a court hearing today (7) over the murder of a businessman on 17 December 2017, for which she had been arrested as a suspect.

 

