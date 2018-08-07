Woman shot in Kadawatha succumbs to injuries

-

The woman who was injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident in Kadawatha, has succumbed to injuries.

The shooting had occurred at around 1.00pm today (7) at Armstrong Junction in Gonahena, Kadawatha.

The 34-year-old woman was admitted to the Ragama Hospital in critical condition. However, she had died from the gunshot wounds, a short while ago.

It had been reported that the woman in question was only released on bail last month after being arrested and remanded in connection with a murder.

She was reportedly shot while returning from a court hearing today (7) over the murder of a businessman on 17 December 2017, for which she had been arrested as a suspect.