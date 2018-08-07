Twenty-seven refugees who fled during war return to Sri Lanka

Twenty-seven Sri Lankan refugees, who fled the country during the war and lived in refugee camps in India, have returned to the island today (07).

They have arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in three flights belonging to the Sri Lankan Airlines; UL- 122 departed from Chennai at 10.55 a.m. with 07 refugees, UL-138 departed from Madurai at 11 a.m. with 07 refugees and UL-132 departed from Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) with 13 others.

On arrival, the said refugees were received by the officials of Department of Immigration and Emigration and handed over to the State Intelligence Service for further investigations and taking statements.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ministry of Resettlement and Rehabilitation had reportedly rendered their support to bring back these refugees to the country.