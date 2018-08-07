Two more Special High Courts coming soon - Ajith P. Perera

The victory achieved by the current government is concluding 120 major criminal cases and handing them over to the Attorney General, says State Minister Ajith P. Perera.

However, a delay exists in the follow-up procedure of these cases, added the State Minister addressing the media today (07) in a press conference held at Sirikotha, UNP Headquarters.

According to him, changes had to be made for relevant posts in order to avoid such delays and the Judicature Act has also been amended.

The remaining two Special High Courts will be established soon to penalize the convicts of these crimes, added the State Minister.