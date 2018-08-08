President Sirisena condoles death of Karunanidhi

-

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today mourned the death of DMK chief M. Karunanidhi.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of former Chief Minister and senior political leader Karunanidhi,” he said in a tweet, extending his condolences to the bereaved family and party cadres.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also expressed his condolences in a tweet, saying he was “deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Karunanidhi.”

“His contributions to Tamil literature, cinema, & politics are unparalleled. I join the millions of people who are mourning. My deepest condolences to the family & people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Karunanidhi, five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who was an outspoken champion of the cause of the Sri Lankan Tamils for decades, died at a hospital in Chennai this evening.

The 94-year-old leader was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever.

He died at 6.10 pm. “Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond,” the hospital said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence for the death of Mr Karunanidhi, calling him a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart devoted to the welfare of the poor.

-With inputs from agencies