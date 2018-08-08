Compensations for injured persons from train accident

Persons injured from the train accident at Panaliya area in Polgahawela will be compensated, states the Railway Department.

Officials of the Accounts division of the Department has been instructed regarding this, said the General Manager of the Railway Department S. M. Abeywickrama.

The Railway department will compensate the injured to the best they can, he said.

Meanwhile, the special committee has been advised to estimate the loss occurred to the Department of Railways due to the accident.