Compensations for injured persons from train accident

Compensations for injured persons from train accident

August 8, 2018   09:24 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Persons injured from the train accident at Panaliya area in Polgahawela will be compensated, states the Railway Department.

Officials of the Accounts division of the Department has been instructed regarding this, said the General Manager of the Railway Department S. M. Abeywickrama.

The Railway department will compensate the injured to the best they can, he said.

Meanwhile, the special committee has been advised to estimate the loss occurred to the Department of Railways due to the accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories