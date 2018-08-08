Three arrested with over 10 kg Kerala Cannabis

Three persons have been arrested at the Kalupalama area in Sedawatta-Wellampitiya for the possession of Kerala Cannabis.

Intelligence officers of the Rajagiriya Special Task Force have found 10kg 200 g of Cannabis when they had searched the suspects.

Arrested suspects are from Colombo, Wadduwa and Ridigama areas and have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

The suspects will be presented before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (08).