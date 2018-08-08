Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Amendment bill debated today

August 8, 2018   10:34 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Amendment Bill on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters will be debated at the Parliament today (08).

Although the passing of the Bill was scheduled on yesterday (07), it was postponed it today.

Meanwhile, MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena says that MP Dinesh Gunawardena will not be given the post of Opposition Leader.

He points out that the Speaker is pressurized on the appointment of the Opposition Leader.

MP Abeygunawardena made this comment at the Parliament yesterday and the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had also intervened.

MP Susil Premajayantha also said that there is no need of the permission of a General Secretary of a certain party, to decide on the post of Opposition Leader.

