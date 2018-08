Veteran actor Indrajith Nawinna has passed away at his house this morning (08).

He had been 70 years of age at the time of passing.

Nawinna had contributed to many films as well as tele-dramas in the Sri Lankan entertainment industry.

‘Badde Gedara’, Ambu Daruwo’, ‘Wana Wadule Wasanthaya’ and ‘Katu Imbula’ are several well known tele-dramas he contributed with his acting.