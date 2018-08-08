Four inmates of Vavuniya prison escape custody

Four prison inmates, who were escorted from Vavuniya Prison to the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court for a trial, have escaped from the prison premises last evening (07), says the Mullaitivu Security Forces.

According to Mullaitivu Security Forces, the said inmates had been arrested regarding two murder cases in the area.

Prison officers and the police jointly launched a special operation last evening in search of the escaped inmates.

Mullaitivu police and officers of Vavuniya Prison are conducting further investigations pertaining to the incident.