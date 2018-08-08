Four inmates of Vavuniya prison escape custody

Four inmates of Vavuniya prison escape custody

August 8, 2018   11:08 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Four prison inmates, who were escorted from Vavuniya Prison to the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court for a trial, have escaped from the prison premises last evening (07), says the Mullaitivu Security Forces.

According to Mullaitivu Security Forces, the said inmates had been arrested regarding two murder cases in the area.

Prison officers and the police jointly launched a special operation last evening in search of the escaped inmates.

Mullaitivu police and officers of Vavuniya Prison are conducting further investigations pertaining to the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories