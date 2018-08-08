Global crude oil price hikes shouldnt affect public  Arjuna

August 8, 2018   11:17 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Despite the price hikes of crude oil in the global market, fuel subsidies should be provided so that its impact is does not burden the public, says the Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga.

The fuel price formula was prepared to make changes to the country’s fuel prices concurrent to the global crude oil price changes, he points out.

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga stated this addressing the media in Kandy.

