Individual arrested for forging fake passports

August 8, 2018   11:33 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been apprehended for making fake passports in Bodhiraja Road, Thalangama by the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

A raid conducted by the officers of OCPD managed to seize 95 fake passports, a laptop and a scanner device in the possession of the suspect.

Reportedly, the suspect has been preparing fake passports for travelling to foreign countries such as Korea, Italy, France, India and Israel, by using passports of other persons.

The arrested suspect, aged 61, is a resident in Bodhiraja Road in Thalangama.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (08) and the OCPD is carrying out further investigations regarding the incident.

