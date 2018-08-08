Ranjan pleads not guilty of contempt of court

Ranjan pleads not guilty of contempt of court

August 8, 2018   11:43 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake has pleaded not guilty regarding his contempt of court charges at the court today (08).

Reportedly, the next hearing of the case will be taken up on the 5th Sepetember by the Supreme Court.

Two petitions were filed against the Deputy Minister by Sinhala Ravaya and retired Air Force Officer Sunil Perera alleging that the Deputy Minister vehemently insulted the reputation of the judiciary and lawyers at a press conference held on August 21.

The petitions highlighted the fact that such defamatory statements will shatter public confidence and provide a warped image of the judiciary to the people of Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories