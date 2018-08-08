Ranjan pleads not guilty of contempt of court

Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake has pleaded not guilty regarding his contempt of court charges at the court today (08).

Reportedly, the next hearing of the case will be taken up on the 5th Sepetember by the Supreme Court.

Two petitions were filed against the Deputy Minister by Sinhala Ravaya and retired Air Force Officer Sunil Perera alleging that the Deputy Minister vehemently insulted the reputation of the judiciary and lawyers at a press conference held on August 21.

The petitions highlighted the fact that such defamatory statements will shatter public confidence and provide a warped image of the judiciary to the people of Sri Lanka.