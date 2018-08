-

Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero has been convicted of four Contempt of Court charges and sentenced by the Appeal Court to 19 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be completed within 6 years.

Gnanasara Thero was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment on June 14, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda within the Homagama court premises.