Gnanasara Thero appeals against his sentence

Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnasara Thero’s lawyers have decided to appeal against the sentence received by the Thero for the Contempt of Court charges.

Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero was convicted of four Contempt of Court charges and sentenced by the Appeal Court to 19 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be completed within 6 years.

The Defense attorney President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva informed the Appeal Court that they wish to appeal against the sentence and requested time make their case.

The Court of Appeal, which accepted the request, ordered him to make the relevant observations on the 29th of August.

The President’s Counsel made another request to the court asking not to transfer Gnanasara Thero to the Welikada Prison until the decision regarding the appeal is made.

However, the request was rejected by the Judges of the Court of Appeal.

Gnanasara Thero was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment on June 14, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda within the Homagama court premises.