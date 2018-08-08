Fire completely destroys shops in Kadawatha town

August 8, 2018   02:02 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The fire, which broke out in several shops in Kadawatha town at around 10 pm last night (07), has been curbed, says Ada Derana reporter.

Kadawatha police, residents of the area and the fire brigade have managed to extinguish the fire in a joint mission.

Reportedly, the shops that caught on fire were completely destroyed and a heavy traffic congestion had taken place on the Colombo-Kandy main road due to the fire.

The fire had resulted in property damages and the cause of fire has not yet been discovered, said police.

Kadawatha police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

