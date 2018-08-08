High-tech device to tap mobile phones hidden in country  Dullas

A high-tech device that can tap and record mobile phone conversations has been imported and hidden in the country, according to Joint Opposition.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma stated this at the Parliament this afternoon (08).

The Japanese manufactured device, named ‘NEC’, is usually only used for military purposes, said the MP.

However, that device is currently in the country hidden at a house of a high-ranking police official in Colombo, Alahapperuma further said.