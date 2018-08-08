High-tech device to tap mobile phones hidden in country  Dullas

High-tech device to tap mobile phones hidden in country  Dullas

August 8, 2018   02:28 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A high-tech device that can tap and record mobile phone conversations has been imported and hidden in the country, according to Joint Opposition.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma stated this at the Parliament this afternoon (08).

The Japanese manufactured device, named ‘NEC’, is usually only used for military purposes, said the MP.

However, that device is currently in the country hidden at a house of a high-ranking police official in Colombo, Alahapperuma further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories