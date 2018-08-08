Railway trade unions commence sudden strike

Several Trade Unions including drivers and guards have decided to launch a sudden strike.

The strike commenced from 3 pm today (08).

Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that this strike would continue their demands are met with.

He stated that the Secretary of the Transport Ministry had informed the Railway Unions that the cabinet paper approved by the Cabinet has been called off by the President at the request of the Finance Minister, Mangala Samaraweera.