Two arrested with automatic firearm

Based on a tip-off received by Pugoda Special Task Force, two persons have been arrested with a firearm when a suspicious three-wheeler was searched near the Ukwatte public cemetery.

The police have seized an automatic firearm and the magazine found on the person who was travelling on the three-wheeler.

The driver of the three-wheeler has also been taken into custody by the police.

A 30 year old living in Avissawella area and a 26 year old from Puwakpitya have been apprehended in this manner.

They will be presented before the Avissawella Magistrate’s Court and Avissawella Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.