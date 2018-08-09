Two murder-convicted Army officers given death penalty

Two murder-convicted Army officers given death penalty

August 9, 2018   12:10 am

-

Two former Army officers have been sentenced to death by the Trincomalee High Court for assaulting and murdering an individual from Gurunagar area in Jaffna after taking him in for interrogations, says Ada Derana reporter.

Following a lengthy trial, the verdict was delivered by the High Court Judge Manikkavasagar Illancheliyan.

Accordingly, former Army Major Dickson Rajamanthree and an employee of the camp named Priyantha Rajakaruna have been sentenced to death.

On the September 10 1998, the convicts had assaulted and murdered an individual named Gnanasingham Anton Gunasekaram for by taking him in for questioning, claiming him to be a terrorist. 

Reportedly, the judicial autopsy reports revealed that the deceased had suffered 21 cut wounds to the body.

The case was first taken up before the Trincomalee High Court on May 05 2009.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories