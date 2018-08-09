Two murder-convicted Army officers given death penalty

-

Two former Army officers have been sentenced to death by the Trincomalee High Court for assaulting and murdering an individual from Gurunagar area in Jaffna after taking him in for interrogations, says Ada Derana reporter.

Following a lengthy trial, the verdict was delivered by the High Court Judge Manikkavasagar Illancheliyan.

Accordingly, former Army Major Dickson Rajamanthree and an employee of the camp named Priyantha Rajakaruna have been sentenced to death.

On the September 10 1998, the convicts had assaulted and murdered an individual named Gnanasingham Anton Gunasekaram for by taking him in for questioning, claiming him to be a terrorist.

Reportedly, the judicial autopsy reports revealed that the deceased had suffered 21 cut wounds to the body.

The case was first taken up before the Trincomalee High Court on May 05 2009.