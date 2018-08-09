Possibility of increasing wind speed is still high - Met. Department

-

The possibility of increasing wind speed is still high over the island and surrounding sea areas, particularly in the sea areas to the Southeast and Northwest of the country, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the island while showers or thunder showers are expected at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Light showers may occur in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kaluthara district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Central hilly areas, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea Area:

Several spells of showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.