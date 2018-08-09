PLAN ship Qian Weichang arrives in Colombo

-

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship Qian Weichang arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit today (08th August). Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the ship in accordance with naval traditions, stated the Navy.

Upon its arrival at the Colombo harbour, Senior Captain Dong Yan and Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander Zhang Juyong met the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and held a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest. Mementoes were also exchanged to mark this occasion. Senior Colonel Xu Jiawei, Military, Naval & Air Attaché of Embassy of China in Sri Lanka, was also present at the event.

During the four-day visit, the ship’s crew is expected to visit some of the places of tourist attraction in the island and take part in several events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The 129m long and 17m wide vessel which has a displacement of 4,900 tons is manned by 158 officers and sailors. The Chinese ship is scheduled to set sail from the Colombo harbour on 11th of this month.