Second reading of tax revision bill today

The second reading of the Value Added Tax Amendment Bill or the VAT revision Bill will be held at the parliament, when it meets at 10 am today (09).

In addition, the debate on the increase of salaries and allowances of the Chairmen and Members of Independent Commissions is also scheduled to be held today.

Meanwhile, the joint opposition proposal on the suppression of media by the government will also be discussed this afternoon.

MP Ranjith Soysa said that the joint opposition’s parliamentary group had unanimously agreed to hold the said debate.