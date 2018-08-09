Eight year old girl dies after falling into water barrel

An 8 year old child had died by falling into a water barrel at Uva Kuda oya area in Thanamalwila.

The deceased was a grade 3 student at Thanamalwila Primary School named Witharanage Amashi Vindeewaree, according to Kuda Oya Police.

The child had fallen into a barrel at her house, which had been filled with water.

Reportedly, she had passed away upon admission to the Thanamalwila hospital.

The body is currently place at the Thanamalwila hospital and Thanamalwila hospital is conducting further investigation on the incident.