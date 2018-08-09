Three faculties of Rajarata University closed due to chickenpox

Three faculties of Mihintalaya complex of University of Rajarata has been decided to be closed off by the University Authorities until the 26th August.

Faculties of Social Sciences and Humanities, Management and Applied Sciences, and Technical Sciences have been closed off last afternoon (08) in this manner, stated University’s Vice Chancellor Ranjith Wijewardena.

The decision was made due the spread of chickenpox among the students, according to the University Authorities.

Reportedly, 44 students have caught chickenpox while several other have caught a viral flu and diarrhea.

The closed off faculties will be open from 27th August and students are requested to return to their hostels on the 26th evening, stated the Vice Chancellor.