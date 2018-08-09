Protesting Samurdhi officers block road at Battaramulla

-

The road in front of the Ministry of Housing and Construction – “Sethsiripaya” in Battaramulla has been blocked for traffic by protesting Samurdhi officers.

Ada Derana reporter said that vehicular movement has been restricted on both lanes, towards Colombo and towards Kaduwela, due to the protest.

The entry road to Parliament has been closed from Diyatha Uyana Junction, Polduwa due to the protest by Samurdhi officers.

Samurdhi Officers launched an island-wide strike action today (09).

Samurdhi community based banks, zonal offices and regional Samurdhi offices have been closed today due to the strike.

The strike action has been launched based on several demands including securing pension payments, issuing appointment letters, implementation of promotional procedures.

Following the conclusion of daily affairs of Samurdhi Banks, security keys are generally handed over to the nearest police stations, however, according to the Police Officers OICs, none of the Samurdhi Officers have reported to the police stations today (09) to receive the security keys.