Four from group of 16 join SLFP Central Committee

Four out of the 16 MPs who left the Unity Government to join the Opposition had attended the SLFP Central Committee Meeting, said Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal.

He stated this following the said meeting held yesterday (08).

MPs S. B. Dissanayake, Dilan Perera, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Thilanga Sumathipala joined and actively participated at the meeting, he further said.

More MPs from the group of 16 will join SLFP in the future, stated the CM.

A Central Committee meeting of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) was held last night at the President’s House, headed by SLFP Chairman President Maithripala Sirisena.

Reportedly, party reformation process had been discussed at length at the said meeting.